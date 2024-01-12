en English
Politics

APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria, has endorsed the construction of a chapel at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, reinforcing the party’s commitment to religious inclusivity. The initiative would provide Christian members with a space for worship, mirroring the facilities available for their Muslim counterparts.

Religious Inclusivity as a Cornerstone

During an inspection of the ongoing works at the secretariat, Ganduje emphasized the significance of the chapel’s construction. He stated that it would symbolize the party’s dedication to religious harmony, demonstrating that APC values the religious beliefs of all its members. The move is expected to foster unity and enhance mutual respect among members of different faiths within the party.

Digitalization of the Media Center

As part of his vision to modernize the party’s facilities, Ganduje also discussed plans to digitalize the APC’s media center. The upgraded facility would be equipped with modern communication tools, enabling live communication with media houses. This strategic upgrade is intended to improve the party’s media coverage and enhance its communication with the public.

A Year-Round Political Force

Beyond infrastructure, Ganduje outlined the party’s strategy to maintain its political dominance. He emphasized that the APC aims to increase its representation across all levels of government, from legislators to governors and state houses of assembly. More importantly, he stressed the need for the party to remain active throughout the year, not just during election periods. By keeping the public informed about government progress and soliciting feedback on its manifesto, the party aspires to strengthen its connection with the electorate. Ganduje believes this approach is crucial to modern democracies and to the realization of ‘Renewed Hope’.

Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

