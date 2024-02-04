APC Candidate, Jibrin Ndagi-Babba, Wins Lavun Constituency By-Election

In a recent political twist, Mr. Jibrin Ndagi-Babba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious in the by-election for the Lavun constituency in the Niger House of Assembly, securing 21,393 votes. His main opponent, Mr. Baba Yusuf-Dabban of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trailed behind with 20,802 votes. The election results announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Raymond, on Sunday in Lavun, declared the APC candidate the winner.
The by-election featured multiple parties vying for the coveted seat. The Action Alliance (AA) secured two votes, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) bagged 24 votes, and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) secured 87 votes. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) received 855 votes, while the National Rescue Party (NRP) managed to get 30 votes. In total, 43,464 valid votes were cast, with 846 rejected, amounting to a total of 44,310 votes cast.
Election Rerun: A Result of Irregularities
The by-election was necessitated by the cancellation of the previous election in 32 polling units due to irregularities that affected more than 18,000 registered voters. Mr. Ndagi-Babba had challenged the initial victory of Mr. Yusuf-Dabban, leading to the Appeal Court's decision on November 24, 2023, to uphold the tribunal's judgment and direct a rerun in nine registration areas covering the 32 affected polling units.
Described as a 'restoration mandate' by the state governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, the victory of Mr. Ndagi-Babba is seen as a reaffirmation of the APC's strong foothold in the region. The governor expressed confidence in the legislative experience of the newly elected lawmaker, who had previously served as the Deputy Speaker of the 9th State Assembly. He had lost his return ticket in the 2023 general election to his PDP rival, but the tribunal and rerun election have now paved the way for his return.