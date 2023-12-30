en English
Elections

APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ for Sustainable Growth

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:13 pm EST
APC Aspirant Owokoniran Backs Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda' for Sustainable Growth

In the buildup to the House of Representatives bye-election slated for February 3, 2024, Abdul Raheem Owokoniran, a respected member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirant for the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency seat, has underlined the centrality of President Bola Tinubu’s ‘renewed hope agenda’ in scripting Nigeria’s sustainable future. This announcement came in the wake of Owokoniran obtaining his expression of interest and nomination form at the APC’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Advocating the Renewed Hope Agenda

Owokoniran’s endorsement of Tinubu’s progressive vision is anchored on the belief that the National Assembly needs to align with and actualize the President’s developmental objectives. These goals, rooted in enhancing the quality of life for Nigerians and fostering a promising future, are seen as integral to the nation’s progress.

APC’s Populist Origins and Commitment

Reflecting on the party’s history, Owokoniran reminded his audience of the struggles against military rule, the formation of the APC, and the party’s dedication to a people-focused agenda. The APC’s origins, steeped in populism, underline the party’s commitment to democratic ideals and its promise to the people of Nigeria.

Politics Without Bitterness

By championing a mantra of ‘politics without bitterness’, Owokoniran is expressing his intent to bridge divides within political groups, fostering unity and solidarity in the quest for APC’s victory in the upcoming election. This approach is seen as pivotal in consolidating support across various factions and securing a decisive win for the party.

As the election draws closer, the APC, through leaders like Owokoniran, is amplifying its commitment to fostering a better Nigeria, united under the banner of progress and sustainable development.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

