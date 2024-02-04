APC Aspirant Olusola Oke Confident in Ondo, Outlines Development Vision

Chief Olusola Oke, a governorship aspirant for Ondo state under the All Progressive Congress (APC), exudes confidence in his potential to obliterate opposition parties should he secure the party's ticket. During an interview in Akure, he accentuated the public's longing for his brand of leadership. Oke's rural upbringing and firsthand experiences with the people's hardships underscore his connection to them and deepen his understanding of their needs.

Highlighting the critical need for a visionary and committed leader in Ondo state, Oke outlined his ambitions to change the state's narrative and tap into its vast potentials. Rooted in his shared experiences with the populace, Oke's vision for Ondo state transcends politics—it is about liberating the people from underdevelopment and leadership ineptitude.

Support from Party Elders

Oke voiced his belief that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party leader, weighs factors such as acceptability and capacity in selecting candidates—factors he believes play to his advantage. The influence of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu's death on state politics was also discussed, including Oke's prior communication of his gubernatorial aspirations to Akeredolu and the incumbent deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Despite his burning ambition to win, Oke pledged his continued allegiance to the party, whether he secures the governorship or not. He further addressed the power outage issue plaguing the southern senatorial district, revealing his instrumental role in budgeting for a dedicated power line and promising to fast-track its completion if elected.