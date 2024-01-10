APA’s Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations

The first meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s (APA) Palestine committee kicked off in Tehran, marking a significant stride in addressing the Palestinian issue. The assembly saw the participation of various nations, including Syria, represented by Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh.

Condemnation of Israeli Actions

Sabbagh used the platform to voice his strong dissent against Israel, invoking a historical trajectory of atrocities that traces back to the Balfour Declaration. He expressed concern over the international community’s seeming indifference, urging for a consolidated stance against Israel’s continued human rights violations and defiance of international resolutions.

Call for Global Intervention

The Syrian Speaker made a fervent appeal to global parliaments to decry the violence inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza. He pressed for the necessity of exerting pressure on Israel to enforce an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across Palestine, with a particular emphasis on Gaza. He also championed the cessation of displacement and ethnic cleansing efforts, the lifting of sieges, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid.

Ending the Israeli Occupation

Sabbagh underscored the exigency to terminate the Israeli occupation of Arab and Palestinian territories. He asserted the importance of upholding Palestinian rights, which encompass the right of return and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

His Iranian counterpart, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, expressed a similar sentiment. He expressed his deep concern for the situation in Gaza, condemned the crimes of the Israeli regime, and called for effective and coordinated practical steps to pressure the Zionists. He also outlined specific aims of the meeting, which included forming a fact-finding committee, establishing a legal mechanism to document the crimes of the Zionists, and providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The meeting concluded with a final statement, calling for action against Israeli violations, and recognizing resistance as the natural and legal right of Palestine.