en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity

In a recent development, the Associated Press (AP) came under fire for an article that falsely claimed that accusations of plagiarism have become a ‘new conservative weapon’ against academia. The article was criticized for its partisan portrayal of plagiarism allegations, prompting a swift response from an AP spokesperson. They acknowledged to Fox News Digital that the article did not meet the organization’s journalistic standards and that an update of the story was in progress to address the issues.

Preserving Journalistic Integrity Amid Controversy

The incident highlights the importance of maintaining journalistic integrity and the potential fallout when reporting is seen as biased or inaccurate. The decision by AP to revise the story signals their commitment to credibility and accuracy in reporting, particularly on hot-button issues like plagiarism and academic integrity. These topics are of considerable concern in higher education and are not confined to any specific political affiliation.

Plagiarism in the Spotlight: Claudine Gay’s Case

One such high-profile case that has brought the issue of plagiarism into the spotlight involves Claudine Gay, the former President of Harvard University. Gay stepped down following controversial congressional testimony over campus antisemitism and growing plagiarism allegations. The incident has sparked debate about how prominent figures can face such charges in an era where advanced technology allows for the detection of alleged instances of plagiarism.

Experts believe that as technology continues to improve, more potential transgressions from past works may be discovered. According to a self-proclaimed ‘professional cheat’ who ghost-wrote academic papers for a decade, it was easier to get away with plagiarism 20 years ago when plagiarism detection software was not available.

Responding to Allegations

The allegations against Gay date back to 2001 and 2017. A preliminary review of Gay’s published writings revealed several instances of insufficient citation, for which she is actively seeking corrections. Gay, who was the first person of color and the second woman to hold the post at Harvard, defended her academic record in her resignation letter. She expressed distress at having doubt cast on her commitments and being subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.

0
Education Politics
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Harvard's First Black President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Harvard University’s first Black president, Claudine Gay, tendered her resignation on January 2, 2024, marking a tumultuous end to her brief six-month tenure. The move was precipitated by a dual onslaught of criticism concerning her handling of campus divisions over the Israel-Hamas conflict and allegations of plagiarism in her 1997 doctoral thesis. Plagiarism Allegations and
Harvard's First Black President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Dysheka Mathis Facilitates Cultural Exchange, Dale K. Haas Shares Canine Bond, Breezeline Commits to Sustainability
7 mins ago
Dysheka Mathis Facilitates Cultural Exchange, Dale K. Haas Shares Canine Bond, Breezeline Commits to Sustainability
Ontario Broadens Permanent Residency Pathways for International Students
8 mins ago
Ontario Broadens Permanent Residency Pathways for International Students
Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth
3 mins ago
Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth
Aspire People Limited Seeking SEN Teaching Assistants in Tamworth
4 mins ago
Aspire People Limited Seeking SEN Teaching Assistants in Tamworth
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay
6 mins ago
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay
Latest Headlines
World News
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
23 seconds
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
30 seconds
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
1 min
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
2 mins
Beliefs About Drugs Can Mimic Actual Drug Effects, Mount Sinai Study Reveals
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
2 mins
Mazda's 2024 CX-50: Where Off-Road Readiness Meets Affordable Luxury
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
2 mins
Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
3 mins
Northern Mariana Islands Gears Up for 2024 Micronesian Games
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
3 mins
Online Racial Discrimination Linked to Suicidal Ideation in Black Adolescents, Study Finds
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
3 mins
Political Shake-Up in Andhra Pradesh: Notable Defections from YSRCP to TDP
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app