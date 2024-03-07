AOH Calls Out Amazon for Inconsistent Policy Enforcement on Offensive Irish Merchandise

The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), the largest Irish American group in the US, has publicly criticized Amazon for what it describes as a failure to consistently apply its offensive product policies, particularly regarding items that demean Irish culture. Issued on March 6, the AOH's statement points to "thousands of products" on Amazon that perpetuate negative stereotypes, highlighting items that trivialize and demean Irish heritage, in direct contradiction to Amazon's commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Identification of Offensive Merchandise

The AOH has pinpointed a wide array of products on Amazon that, according to them, negatively portray the Irish and Irish Americans. Among the contentious items are those with inscriptions such as 'Drink Till Yer Green, Today You Can Blame the Irish for Your Behavior' and others that explicitly disrespect St. Patrick's Day. This selection of merchandise, the AOH argues, not only violates Amazon's own policies against promoting hatred and intolerance but also undermines the company's moral and corporate responsibility.

Amazon's Response and Double Standards

Despite previous actions taken by Amazon to remove products offensive to other ethnic and cultural groups, the company has been criticized for its lack of action in this particular instance. The AOH's repeated attempts to engage with Amazon to address the sale of these offensive items have, according to their statement, been met with inaction. This perceived double standard in Amazon's policy enforcement has sparked concerns over the company's commitment to its DEI principles.

AOH's Call to Action

The AOH urges Amazon to review and remove merchandise that offends the Irish community and to reassess its policy enforcement processes to ensure they are applied equally across all groups. This action, the AOH believes, is crucial for Amazon to maintain its credibility and demonstrate a genuine commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The organization expresses its readiness to engage in constructive dialogue with Amazon to foster a more inclusive and respectful online environment.

As this situation unfolds, the AOH's call to action serves as a reminder of the importance of consistent policy enforcement by global companies like Amazon. It emphasizes the need for vigilance and accountability in how these companies manage content that may perpetuate stereotypes and discrimination, underscoring the ongoing challenges in balancing freedom of expression with respect for all cultures and communities.