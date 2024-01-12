en English
Business

Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to OSP

In a recent development, Anyimadu-Antwi, a key figure in the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), has unequivocally denied reporting his colleague, John Kumah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). This clarification comes in the wake of circulating speculations and reports suggesting the contrary.

Clearing the Air

Anyimadu-Antwi’s statement came as a direct response to swirling rumors alleging his involvement in lodging a complaint against John Kumah, the Chief Executive Officer of NEIP. Dispelling these assumptions, Anyimadu-Antwi emphasized that no such action was taken from his end, and his professional relationship with Kumah remains unscathed.

No Issues with NEIP Management

Further setting the record straight, Anyimadu-Antwi stated that there exist no issues concerning the management of the NEIP that would prompt him to approach the OSP. He underlined that his connection with the NEIP and its operations continues to be cordial and work-oriented.

NEIP’s Role in Fostering Entrepreneurship

The NEIP, operating under the Ministry of Business Development in Ghana, is a cornerstone policy initiative designed to provide comprehensive support to start-ups and small businesses. By fostering innovation, job creation, and entrepreneurship, the programme works as an accelerator for the national economy. The recent allegations and subsequent clarifications have not impacted the NEIP’s mission or its ongoing projects.

Business Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

