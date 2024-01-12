Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana’s Special Prosecutor

In the heart of Ghana’s political scene, a controversy unfolds involving notable figures within the country’s institutional framework. Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem Central, has publicly denied claims of reporting the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Allegations and Arrest

The crux of the issue lies in the recent arrest of NEIP CEO, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, who was taken into custody following allegations of distributing money to delegates ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries. While the exact details of the alleged misconduct are yet to be fully disclosed, the arrest has sparked a flurry of speculations and pointed fingers within the political circles.

Denial of Involvement

Reports emerged suggesting that the tip-off to the OSP was made by Anyimadu-Antwi, who is said to be in competition with Nkansah. However, Anyimadu-Antwi categorically denied any involvement in the matter, stating that he was entirely unaware of Nkansah’s arrest until it became public knowledge. He dismissed the claims as mere speculation, aimed at tarnishing his image.

Accusations of Bias

The denial by Anyimadu-Antwi also extends to allegations of bias within the NPP Asante Akim Central constituency. The MP accused the constituency secretary, Felix Amakye, of disseminating false information and showing biased support for his political contender. He further stated that he does not recall distributing Christmas gifts or money to delegates, and questioned the integrity of the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

In the face of these controversies, Nkansah has been released from custody and is reportedly assisting the OSP in its ongoing investigations. The incident has raised broader questions about the conduct of public officials, campaign processes, and the transparency of the upcoming primary election on January 27.