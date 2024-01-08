Anwar Ibrahim Firm Against Corruption: A Stand for Transparency in Malaysia

In a resolute stand against corruption, the Malaysian Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, delivered a powerful speech at the 2024 National Good Governance Symposium on January 8. He expressed his unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption, be it within the government or the opposition.

Anwar’s Stance on Corruption

Anwar emphasized that his administration, the Unity Government, would not tolerate corrupt practices. He voiced his confidence in the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Tan Sri Azam Baki, understanding his firm stance on corruption. Anwar urged enforcement agencies to take decisive action against any individuals implicated in corrupt practices. In his view, evidence, facts, and reasons should be the guiding principles, with no regard for the individual’s position or influence.

Forensic Audit of Mitra Funds

The content also highlights the need for a forensic audit on the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) funds to address corruption allegations. Anwar pledged to conduct this audit, acknowledging its potential impact on the Indian community. The MACC previously investigated allegations of funds misappropriation and weaknesses in Mitra’s management.

Action Against Previous Governments

As part of the anti-corruption crusade, a former prime minister and his aides have been called to account for allocations spent on promotions and publicity during his administration. The investigation focuses on the alleged misuse of RM700 million by the two preceding Federal governments between 2020 and 2022. Anwar vowed that there would be no compromise on corruption, and action would be taken against any corrupt individuals. The MACC’s chief commissioner confirmed that the former prime minister and his aides would be questioned regarding the RM700 million spent on publicity.

Anwar’s commitment to combating corruption is clear, and his administration’s efforts are commendable. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s courage in taking on corruption has been praised by Anwar, marking a significant step towards a transparent and corruption-free Malaysia.

