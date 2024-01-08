Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts

In a resolute move to ensure transparent governance, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has underscored the significance of impartial law enforcement. Speaking at the launch of a good governance symposium, Anwar urged authorities to carry out their duties without prejudice or political interference.

Transparency Above Power and Influence

The Prime Minister acknowledged that actions taken against influential figures often spark public controversy due to their stature. Nonetheless, he insisted that if substantial evidence and a robust case are present, firm action must be taken regardless of the individual’s position. He stressed that those involved in corruption, including prominent figures, must face the consequences, and law enforcement agencies should strive for strict action against such individuals.

Future of Law Enforcement

Anwar’s vision for non-politicized law enforcement extends to a proactive and inclusive approach in all government ministries and agencies. He has requested monthly progress reports from these agencies starting this year, indicating his dedication to a different approach to law enforcement and anti-corruption efforts. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a shift in mindset and work approach.

Unwavering Stance Against Corruption

Reflecting on his past imprisonment, Anwar stated that he no longer fears repercussions and will ensure that any corruption allegations will be taken seriously. He affirmed that Tan Sri Azam Baki, a leading anti-corruption official, is fully aware of his stance against corruption, and political affiliations will not affect the integrity of investigations. Anwar’s commitment to fighting corruption and maintaining impartial law enforcement is clear, demonstrating his dedication to a transparent governance model devoid of corruption.