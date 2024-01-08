en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts

In a resolute move to ensure transparent governance, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has underscored the significance of impartial law enforcement. Speaking at the launch of a good governance symposium, Anwar urged authorities to carry out their duties without prejudice or political interference.

Transparency Above Power and Influence

The Prime Minister acknowledged that actions taken against influential figures often spark public controversy due to their stature. Nonetheless, he insisted that if substantial evidence and a robust case are present, firm action must be taken regardless of the individual’s position. He stressed that those involved in corruption, including prominent figures, must face the consequences, and law enforcement agencies should strive for strict action against such individuals.

Future of Law Enforcement

Anwar’s vision for non-politicized law enforcement extends to a proactive and inclusive approach in all government ministries and agencies. He has requested monthly progress reports from these agencies starting this year, indicating his dedication to a different approach to law enforcement and anti-corruption efforts. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a shift in mindset and work approach.

Unwavering Stance Against Corruption

Reflecting on his past imprisonment, Anwar stated that he no longer fears repercussions and will ensure that any corruption allegations will be taken seriously. He affirmed that Tan Sri Azam Baki, a leading anti-corruption official, is fully aware of his stance against corruption, and political affiliations will not affect the integrity of investigations. Anwar’s commitment to fighting corruption and maintaining impartial law enforcement is clear, demonstrating his dedication to a transparent governance model devoid of corruption.

0
Law Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
45 seconds ago
Prison Watchdog Examines Treatment of Youth in Custody: A Close Look at Conditions and Practices
New Zealand’s Office of the Inspectorate is conducting a thorough investigation into the treatment of young individuals in the country’s custody. This probe is a response to numerous changes in justice laws and policies, including a notable 2019 revision that brought 17-year-olds under youth jurisdiction. The inquiry also follows a string of incidents, such as
Prison Watchdog Examines Treatment of Youth in Custody: A Close Look at Conditions and Practices
Stolen Car Chaos: Two Teens Charged After High-Speed Chase from Newmarket to Whenuapai Ends in Collision
39 mins ago
Stolen Car Chaos: Two Teens Charged After High-Speed Chase from Newmarket to Whenuapai Ends in Collision
Gosnells Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty: A Wake-Up Call on Pet Ownership
39 mins ago
Gosnells Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty: A Wake-Up Call on Pet Ownership
India's Supreme Court to Reconsider Judgment on Traditional Sports
16 mins ago
India's Supreme Court to Reconsider Judgment on Traditional Sports
Cambodia Reduces Prison Sentences for 245 Inmates on Victory Day
25 mins ago
Cambodia Reduces Prison Sentences for 245 Inmates on Victory Day
British Delegation Discusses Transgender Support with Punjab Police
31 mins ago
British Delegation Discusses Transgender Support with Punjab Police
Latest Headlines
World News
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
36 seconds
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
48 seconds
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
1 min
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
2 mins
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
2 mins
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
2 mins
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
3 mins
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
3 mins
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
3 mins
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
19 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app