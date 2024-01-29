Anwaarul Haq Kakar: A Call for Economic Focus and Fair Elections

In a pressing call for a stronger economic focus, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar underscored the urgent need for political parties in Pakistan to present viable plans for economic development. Despite the impending general elections scheduled for February 8, Kakar noted that no party had yet unveiled a comprehensive economic blueprint.

Emphasis on Fair Elections

Pledging to uphold the principles of democracy, Kakar assured the public of the government's commitment to conducting free and fair elections. He decisively dismissed any substantial reasons for delaying the electoral process. In a bid to rectify past discrepancies, he outlined improvements necessary to curb election rigging incidents and encouraged a high voter turnout with voting slated from 9 am to 5 pm.

Role of Observers and Media

Kakar acknowledged the vital role of observers and media in maintaining the integrity of the elections. He confirmed that the government would ensure the upcoming elections meet regional standards of fairness. However, he criticized political parties for previous election misconducts, including creating counterfeit ID cards and voting on behalf of deceased individuals.

Low Tax-to-GDP Ratio

Highlighting the economic disparities, Kakar pointed out the low tax-to-GDP ratio in Pakistan compared to Scandinavian countries. He suggested that an increase in taxation could usher in greater government accountability, a premise often overlooked by the political parties.

Foreign Policy and Social Media Regulation

During his tenure, Kakar participated in various international forums and summits, addressing a wide range of foreign policy matters. These included the UN General Assembly, the BRI Forum in China, the ECO Summit, and COP28. The issue of repatriating illegal foreign nationals was also addressed, with Kakar emphasizing that only individuals lacking proper identification and records were expelled, with the option to return provided they secured valid documents.

In the context of social media, Kakar expressed concern about the challenges it poses and advocated for its regulation. He staunchly defended the caretaker government's actions as legitimate, backed by the cabinet and the Law Division.