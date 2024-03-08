Anurag Thakur Highlights Modi Govt's Unprecedented Support for Farmers Amid Protests

Amid ongoing farmers' protests at the Haryana-Delhi border, Union Minister Anurag Thakur defended the Narendra Modi government's track record on farmer welfare, asserting unparalleled financial and policy support over the past decade. Thakur contrasted the Modi administration's agricultural initiatives with those of previous Congress governments, pointing to substantial increases in budgetary allocations and support schemes as evidence of significant progress. The Union Minister's statements come against the backdrop of farmers voicing their concerns, demanding better support and policies.

Unmatched Financial Assistance and Policy Support

According to Thakur, the Modi government has demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to India's agricultural sector, with a staggering Rs 18.40 lakh crores spent to support farmers, dwarfing the Rs 5.5 lakh crore expenditure of the Congress in their last ten years of governance. Notably, the budget for agriculture soared from Rs 27,662 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,25,000 crore today. Thakur highlighted key initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, under which farmers received Rs 1,54,000 crore as reimbursement for crop losses, and the significant increase in loans provided to farmers, from Rs 7,30,00 crores during the UPA government to Rs 20 lakh crore under the current administration.

Addressing Farmers' Protests and Political Accusations

While acknowledging the farmers' right to protest, Thakur minimized the unrest as a routine pre-election occurrence, emphasizing the democratic right to peaceful demonstration. He also criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting divisive elements within the country, referring to incidents of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka. Thakur accused the Congress of trying to protect those who seek to divide India, contrasting it with the Modi government's vision of a united and prosperous nation.

Strategic Vision for India's Agricultural Future

Thakur's remarks underscore the Modi government's strategic approach towards bolstering India's agricultural sector, aiming not only to provide immediate financial relief but also to ensure long-term prosperity and self-sufficiency among farmers. The Union Minister's comparison of the current administration's efforts with those of previous governments serves to highlight a paradigm shift in policy focus—from mere survival to thriving growth. The emphasis on schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi further illustrates the government's commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of India's farmers, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the nation's economic development.

The discourse surrounding India's agricultural policies and the welfare of its farmers remains a contentious yet crucial aspect of the nation's socio-economic fabric. As the government navigates the challenges and opportunities within this vital sector, the ultimate aim remains clear: to establish a robust, resilient, and prosperous agricultural landscape that benefits all stakeholders, especially those who toil the land.