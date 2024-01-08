Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP’s Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations

Leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) party, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has claimed that Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is grappling with a predicament over which election to announce first – presidential or general. Dissanayake made these remarks at the Galle Women’s Convention, attributing the uncertainty to survey results that favor the NPP over other political parties.

Signs of NPP’s Growing Strength

Dissanayake observed that the government has shown no hesitation in the past when it comes to announcing elections. This current indecisiveness, he suggests, is a testament to the recognition of the NPP’s escalating political influence. The party leader emphasized that the NPP is ready for either election and argued for a transfer of power to a group capable of guiding the country towards a new direction.

Shifting Rival Perspectives

Dissanayake also pointed out that the NPP, in alliance with the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), has become a hot topic of discussion among rival political factions. He noted a significant shift in their discourse, moving from outright denial of the possibility of a JVP-led government to questioning the NPP’s capacity to govern effectively. This change in sentiment, Dissanayake believes, indirectly validates the party’s growing prominence in Sri Lanka’s political landscape.

