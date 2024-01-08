en English
Elections

Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP’s Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP’s Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations

Leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) party, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has claimed that Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is grappling with a predicament over which election to announce first – presidential or general. Dissanayake made these remarks at the Galle Women’s Convention, attributing the uncertainty to survey results that favor the NPP over other political parties.

Signs of NPP’s Growing Strength

Dissanayake observed that the government has shown no hesitation in the past when it comes to announcing elections. This current indecisiveness, he suggests, is a testament to the recognition of the NPP’s escalating political influence. The party leader emphasized that the NPP is ready for either election and argued for a transfer of power to a group capable of guiding the country towards a new direction.

Shifting Rival Perspectives

Dissanayake also pointed out that the NPP, in alliance with the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), has become a hot topic of discussion among rival political factions. He noted a significant shift in their discourse, moving from outright denial of the possibility of a JVP-led government to questioning the NPP’s capacity to govern effectively. This change in sentiment, Dissanayake believes, indirectly validates the party’s growing prominence in Sri Lanka’s political landscape.

Elections Politics Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

