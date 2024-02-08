Antony Blinken Wraps Up Middle East Tour Amid Rising U.S.-Israel Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up his four-nation Middle East tour in the shadow of heightened tensions between the United States and Israel. The tour, marked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of a Hamas-proposed cease-fire plan, was fraught with diplomatic challenges. However, Blinken remained hopeful for progress towards core U.S. objectives, including improving Palestinian humanitarian conditions, securing hostage releases, preparing for post-conflict Gaza, and preventing war escalation.

Advertisment

Progress Amid Tensions

Blinken's optimism is rooted in minor but meaningful achievements from his previous visits, such as enhanced humanitarian aid delivery and a temporary cease-fire that facilitated the release of hostages. Despite the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza that erupted in October, Blinken has stayed steadfast in his mission.

Netanyahu's Rejection and Criticisms

Advertisment

Netanyahu, however, dismissed the Hamas response to the cease-fire plan as 'delusional', underscoring Israel's commitment to secure an 'absolute victory' over Hamas. He criticized the expansion of Israel's military operations in southern Gaza and called for the dismantlement of the UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. His criticism came in light of allegations of hostility towards Israel and complicity in the October 7th attack.

Suspension of Aid and Hopes for Negotiation

The U.S. and other donor nations have put a halt to aid to UNRWA pending an investigation. Despite this, Blinken stressed the agency's critical role in delivering humanitarian aid. His visit coincided with the receipt of Hamas's counter-proposal to a cease-fire framework, which he and Qatar's prime minister viewed as a promising starting point for negotiation.

Saudi Arabia's Interest in Normalization

Additionally, Blinken highlighted Saudi Arabia's interest in normalizing relations with Israel, contingent on ending the Gaza war and providing Palestinians with a viable pathway to an independent state. Despite the positive signals, Netanyahu remains opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state and insists on Israel's continued security control over Gaza, adding to the complexities of the diplomatic landscape.