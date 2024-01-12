en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Antisemitism on the Rise: Jewish Man Confronted Over Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Antisemitism on the Rise: Jewish Man Confronted Over Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

In the midst of a charged atmosphere at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting, a Jewish man, who had tragically lost family members in a Hamas attack, was subjected to jeering and derogatory gestures from protestors advocating for Palestine. The incident unfolded on the 8th of January, the eve of a critical vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the embattled Gaza Strip. The man, who lost his first cousins in the deadly Kibbutz Be’eri attack on October 7, implored the Board to understand that such resolutions only fan the flames of antisemitism and hatred.

Encountering Hate Amidst Grief

Despite the disruption, the man bravely expressed his mounting sense of insecurity for himself and his family in San Francisco, a sentiment echoed by many in the Jewish community. His impassioned plea, however, did not sway the Board’s decision. With an 8-3 vote in favor of the resolution, the Board, in addition to calling for a ceasefire, condemned antisemitic, anti-Palestinian, and Islamophobic language and attacks, and demanded aid for Gaza and the release of hostages by Hamas.

Rising Tide of Antisemitism

The backdrop to this incident is a significant surge in antisemitic incidents, particularly following Hamas’ attack on Israel. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has reported a staggering 361% increase in antisemitic incidents during a specific time frame, totaling 3,283 events. These incidents range from harassment and vandalism to physical assaults targeting the Jewish community.

The Wider Impact on Communities

But the ripple effect of these hostilities is not confined to the Jewish community. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has also exposed an alarming rise in hostility towards the Muslim community. Both Jewish and Muslim communities are victims of hate, fear, and division perpetuated by the ongoing conflict. The October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel resulted in 1,140 deaths and the taking of over 240 hostages. Israel’s subsequent offensive in response led to at least 23,469 casualties, predominantly women and children, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

In the face of such turmoil and division, the need for empathy, understanding, and peace is more critical than ever. As the world watches the repercussions of these conflicts unfold, it is essential to remember the human cost and to strive for a world where hate does not triumph over humanity.

0
Israel Politics Terrorism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
57 mins ago
Israeli Rapper Subliminal Accused of School Break-In Over Alleged Bullying
On a seemingly regular school day in north Tel Aviv, Israeli rapper Subliminal allegedly engaged in an act that has sparked considerable debate and controversy. The renowned artist stands accused of breaking into his son’s school and confronting a teacher with what has been described as ‘severe verbal violence.’ Allegations of Breaking into School and
Israeli Rapper Subliminal Accused of School Break-In Over Alleged Bullying
Shooting Incident in Adora Settlement: One Zionist Settler Injured
3 hours ago
Shooting Incident in Adora Settlement: One Zionist Settler Injured
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice
2 hours ago
Palestinian Ambassador Speaks Out: A Hearing at the International Court of Justice
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
2 hours ago
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
2 hours ago
Israeli Forces Infiltrate Al-Aqsa Hospital: An Escalation in Regional Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal Fans' Ire Over Arteta-Salt Bae Video Amidst Transfer Window Tension
37 seconds
Arsenal Fans' Ire Over Arteta-Salt Bae Video Amidst Transfer Window Tension
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges
54 seconds
EPA Defends Water Quality Veto Rule Amid Legal Challenges
Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role
1 min
Jacksonville Jaguars Eye Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator Role
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
2 mins
Montreal's New Professional Women's Hockey Team: Breaking Records and Inspiring Dreams
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
3 mins
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
4 mins
Raúl Ibañez Joins Los Angeles Dodgers' Front Office in Key Role
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
4 mins
Edmonton Plans to Declare Homelessness Emergency Amid Rising Tensions
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
4 mins
Misinformation: The Leading Global Risk According to WEF
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
4 mins
Remembering Greg Larson: A Life of Law and Love for Sports
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app