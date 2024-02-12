Antisemitism in Italy Reaches Alarming Levels Unseen Since the 1930s

Antisemitism in Italy: A Surge Worse than the 1930s

A Wave of Antisemitism

Fiamma Nirenstein, a former Italian Parliament member, has raised serious concerns about the recent surge of antisemitism in Italy, which she claims is worse than any since the 1930s. The most alarming case is that of Marco Carrai, the honorary consul of Israel in Florence, who is being persecuted for his alleged silence on the 'massacre of children in Gaza'.

According to the Fondazione CDEC-Observatory on Antisemitism, Italy saw 454 antisemitic incidents in 2023, compared to 241 in 2022. This alarming increase indicates a worrying trend that cannot be ignored.

Media Silence and Hateful Rhetoric

Nirenstein criticizes the media for ignoring the war forced upon Israel by Hamas's 13,000 missiles and the atrocities committed by the group. Instead, they focus on the perceived silence of individuals like Carrai, creating an atmosphere of hostility and hate.

One such example is Francesca Albanese, the U.N.'s Special Rapporteur on 'the occupied Palestinian territories', who has been accused of making antisemitic remarks. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has banned Albanese from entering Israel in response to her hateful rhetoric.

A Call for Action

Nirenstein's call to address the rise of antisemitism in Italy is a clarion call for action. The Italian government, along with the international community, must take a stand against hate speech and violence directed towards Jews and Israelis.

As Nirenstein rightly points out, the current situation in Italy is a stark reminder of the dark days of the 1930s. It is imperative that we learn from history and take decisive action to combat antisemitism in all its forms.

In the words of Elie Wiesel, "We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented." Today, as we witness the rise of antisemitism in Italy, let us not remain silent. Let us stand up against hate and work towards a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.