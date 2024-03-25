Antigua and Barbuda Opts Out of CARICOM Full Free Movement, Cites Social Services Concerns

Amid ongoing discussions surrounding the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) initiative for the full free movement of nationals, Antigua and Barbuda has announced its decision to not participate in this arrangement by the March 31 deadline. Citing concerns over the potential impact on the country's social services and quality of life, the government has chosen to maintain the current skilled nationals regime and the six-month stay arrangement for other CARICOM nationals. CARICOM Ambassador Dr. Clarence Henry emphasized the country's welcoming stance towards CARICOM nationals but highlighted the need to protect local resources in the absence of natural wealth.

Background and Concerns

The decision by Antigua and Barbuda comes amidst a broader CARICOM agenda aiming for regional integration through the Single Market and Economy (CSME), which facilitates free movement of goods, skills, labor, and services. However, the government's stance reflects a cautious approach to full integration, fearing that an unregulated influx of nationals could strain the nation's social infrastructure. Ambassador Henry pointed out the lack of support from sending states as a significant factor in this decision, citing the country's limited resources.

Regional Implications and Responses

While Antigua and Barbuda steps back from full free movement, Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory, has expressed interest in CARICOM membership but also clarified its stance on not participating in the free movement initiative. Premier David Burt stated that full membership does not imply freedom of movement to Bermuda, highlighting the need for specific agreements and negotiations. This stance is not unique within CARICOM, with several members seeking exemptions or negotiating terms for participation in the CSME.

Looking Forward

CARICOM leaders are set to meet on March 15 to discuss the policy towards the entire free movement of CARICOM nationals, with optimism from Ambassador Henry that the heads will accept Antigua and Barbuda's request to maintain the current skills regime. The ongoing discussions underscore the challenges and complexities of regional integration, balancing the vision of a unified Caribbean with the realities of national capacities and concerns. As CARICOM continues to navigate these waters, the outcomes of these discussions will be pivotal in shaping the future of regional cooperation and integration.