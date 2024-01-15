Anticipating 2024: A Year of Uncertainty and Trump’s Persisting Popularity

The General Secretariat of the Council’s Analysis and Research Team (ART) has launched a paper titled ‘Forward Look 2024: Managing uncertainties’, depicting 2024 as a year filled with significant uncertainty. The paper identifies three primary factors expected to be the main contributors to this uncertainty, although these elements remain undisclosed in the content provided.

The Aim of ‘Forward Look 2024’

The ‘Forward Look 2024’ is conceived as a strategic tool designed to aid in understanding and effectively navigating the upcoming uncertainties. It strives to offer insights into the potential risks and opportunities these uncertainties might bring for the European Union. By analyzing the probable challenges and prospects, the paper aims to equip EU policymakers and stakeholders for the unpredictable journey of the year ahead, enabling them to make informed decisions and adapt effectively to changing circumstances.

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting

In other news, the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos is slated to occur, with a key focus on public-private collaboration, global cooperation, and cultural leadership. The meeting will feature discussions on global risks, the global economy, gender equity, and leadership lessons. The National Security Advisors have also convened to discuss the Ukraine Peace Formula.

Trump’s Popularity Among Republican Adults

A recent poll reveals that at least 70 percent of Republican adults would reportedly be satisfied with Trump as the party’s presidential nominee. Donald Trump is outpacing his Republican opponents on key measures of popularity, whereas US President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has hit a new low. The survey shows that former President Trump leads with a significant edge against other Republican candidates on three fronts. Overall, more than 70 percent of Republican adults would be content with Trump as a nominee. Biden’s job approval rating has fallen to a low for any US president in the past 15 years, with a 33 percent approval rating and 58 percent disapproval. Biden leads Trump in perceptions of his honesty and trustworthiness, while Trump outperforms Biden in perceptions of “mental sharpness” and “physical health” needed to regain the presidency.