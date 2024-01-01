en English
Courts & Law

Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel’s ‘Reasonableness Law’

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel’s ‘Reasonableness Law’

In a landmark decision, the High Court of Justice in Israel is anticipated to issue a verdict on the government’s ‘reasonableness law,’ an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary. This controversial law prevents the courts from using the judicial standard of reasonableness to review and nullify decisions made by the cabinet and government ministers.

Anticipated Historical Ruling

If the court rules against the legislation, it would mark the first instance of the court striking down a component of Israel’s Basic Laws, which hold a quasi-constitutional status. The predicted ruling has been based on a leaked draft indicating an 8-7 majority favoring the legislation’s annulment.

Risks of Constitutional Crisis

Amid the ongoing war against Hamas and Hezbollah, there are concerns about a severe constitutional crisis, with some government ministers and coalition MKs hinting that they might not adhere to a ruling that annuls the law. Efforts to delay the ruling through further legislation were discussed but would be irrelevant if the court’s decision is published as expected.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling has ignited debates about investing in unauthorized settlements and has raised concerns about the economic impact of the proposed budget. Furthermore, the verdict on the reasonableness clause comes at a time when the nation is grappling with the impact of the ongoing conflict, including rocket attacks, controversial statements by a minister, and tributes to those affected by the war since October 7.

Courts & Law
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

