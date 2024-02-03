Anti-War Candidate Boris Nadezhdin Submits Signatures for Russian Presidential Election

Challenging Russia's political landscape, anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin has successfully submitted 105,000 signatures to the Central Election Commission in Moscow, a crucial step towards being included on the ballot for the upcoming Russian presidential election in March. The signatures, drawn from a total of 208,000 collected across 75 regions and over 120 cities, mirror a rising anti-war sentiment in Russia, a nation currently embroiled in the conflict with Ukraine.
Nadezhdin's Anti-war Stance
A former State Duma MP and member of the Civic Initiative Party, Nadezhdin has been vocal in his criticism of Russia's military actions in Ukraine, terming the invasion a 'fatal mistake.' His campaign, significant for its reflection of a growing anti-war sentiment, has persevered despite considerable risks, including the arrest of opposition figures and technical challenges imposed by election authorities.
Backing from Opposition Figures
Nadezhdin's campaign has drawn support from prominent opposition figures such as members of Alexey Navalny's team and Mikhail Khodorkovsky. This backing underscores the shared sentiment among opposition leaders in Russia, adding credence to Nadezhdin's anti-war stance.
The Uncertainty of Candidacy
Despite the successful submission of signatures, the legitimacy of Nadezhdin's candidacy remains uncertain. The Central Election Commission imposes stringent conditions, including a limit on the number of votes from a single region and the possibility of disqualification over technicalities. The commission's rejection of independent candidate Yekaterina Duntsova, another vocal critic of the war, in December serves as a stark reminder of this reality.
As incumbent President Vladimir Putin seeks a fifth term, the Kremlin maintains that he has widespread support from the Russian people, despite the anti-war sentiment reflected in Nadezhdin's campaign. The nation is set to cast their votes from March 15-17, a decision that will not only dictate the leadership of Russia but also the future course of its international relations.