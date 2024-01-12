en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk’s Government

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Anti-Government Protest in Warsaw: PiS Challenges Tusk’s Government

In a significant wave of anti-government sentiment, Warsaw, the capital of Poland, became the epicenter of a massive protest organized by the Law and Justice (PiS) party. The PiS, a national conservative party, recently lost power after an eight-year tenure and the demonstration marked a bold assertion of its continuing influence.

Protest and Accusations

The protest saw PiS chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski launch serious accusations against the current government, now under the stewardship of Donald Tusk and the Civic Platform (PO) party. Kaczynski framed the governing party’s actions as an attempt to dismantle the Polish state and subordinate it, a move he couched in the language of defending against the resurgence of ‘German imperialism’ and ideological subjugation.

Attendance Disputes and Protests

The event also sparked a dispute over attendance numbers. PiS claimed a turnout of 300,000 protesters, while Warsaw city hall, controlled by the PO, estimated a figure of 35,000. The scale of the disagreement underlines the extent of political polarization in the country.

Media Managers and Alleged Political Prisoners

The rally also served as a platform to protest the removal of PiS-appointed public media managers and the imprisonment of former PiS ministers Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik. Kaczynski labeled the two as political prisoners who were wrongfully incarcerated for their efforts to combat corruption. President Andrzej Duda, an ally of PiS, signaled an intent to pardon Kaminski and Wasik.

Legal Questions and Court Ruling

Legal experts have raised questions about the legitimacy of the public media takeover by Tusk’s government. A Warsaw court recently ruled that the takeover was conducted illegitimately. Throughout its rule, the PiS faced accusations of eroding democratic standards and media freedom. A number of Polish and European court rulings deemed parts of their judicial overhaul unlawful, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing political narrative.

0
Europe Poland Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
4 mins ago
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Poland’s constitutional crisis deepens as President Andrzej Duda announces pardons for Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik, former heads of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA). This comes amidst a raging debate over the president’s authority to grant pardons before the legal proceedings are concluded and the convictions validated. A move that has been deemed controversial by
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
European Parliament President to Receive Lithuania's Freedom Prize
13 mins ago
European Parliament President to Receive Lithuania's Freedom Prize
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
18 mins ago
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Global Unrest: Russia's Espionage Accusation and International Developments
6 mins ago
Global Unrest: Russia's Espionage Accusation and International Developments
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
8 mins ago
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
ESMA and NCAs to Evaluate MiFID II Pre-Trade Controls in Algorithmic Trading
10 mins ago
ESMA and NCAs to Evaluate MiFID II Pre-Trade Controls in Algorithmic Trading
Latest Headlines
World News
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
5 seconds
Mar Galcerán: Shattering Stereotypes in European Politics
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
29 seconds
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support
48 seconds
US Assistance to Ukraine Halts as Funding Awaits Approval; UK Pledges Increased Military Support
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Aims for Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Dynamics
51 seconds
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Aims for Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Dynamics
Jonathan Duniam Criticizes David Pocock's Plea for Support of Israel Probe
1 min
Jonathan Duniam Criticizes David Pocock's Plea for Support of Israel Probe
China Urges Restraint in Yemen Conflict Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
1 min
China Urges Restraint in Yemen Conflict Amid Rising Red Sea Tensions
Milos Raonic Confident Ahead of First-Round Australian Open Clash With Alex De Minaur
1 min
Milos Raonic Confident Ahead of First-Round Australian Open Clash With Alex De Minaur
91-Year-Old Republican Leads Lawsuit Against Trump's Eligibility in Colorado Primary
1 min
91-Year-Old Republican Leads Lawsuit Against Trump's Eligibility in Colorado Primary
Caribbean's Health Shift: A New Focus on Youth Wellness
1 min
Caribbean's Health Shift: A New Focus on Youth Wellness
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
6 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
12 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app