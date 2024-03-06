Antalya Hosts Key 3rd CDP-G National Dialogue on Afghanistan: Civil Society to Unite

The 3rd conference a pivotal gathering aimed at discussing the nation's future, concluded on Wednesday in Antalya, Turkey. This significant event brought together political, civil, human rights activists, and journalists from both within and outside Afghanistan to deliberate on critical issues such as sovereignty, legitimacy, and the creation of an inclusive constitution.

Establishing the Afghanistan Civil Society Complex

One of the conference's landmark decisions was the agreement by representatives from 14 civil society institutions to establish the Afghanistan Civil Society Complex. This initiative aims to better coordinate civil activities both inside and outside of Afghanistan, marking a significant step towards unified efforts in addressing the country's challenges.

Voices for Peace and Women's Rights

Despite the broad range of topics discussed, political expert Ismail Gharni criticized the dialogue for covering both war and peace, suggesting a focused discussion on peace would have been preferable. In contrast, other participants highlighted the importance of dialogue and interaction with the Islamic Emirate to resolve issues through legal means. Women's rights activists, including Adila Zamani, underscored the necessity of women's meaningful participation in politics and society, emphasizing the need for representatives who accurately reflect the Afghan people's current plight, especially the deprivations faced by girls.

Conference's Reception and Future Outlook

Despite its goals, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has labeled the conference "unofficial." This stance underscores the complex dynamics at play in Afghanistan's path towards peace and stability. The establishment of the Afghanistan Civil Society Complex, however, represents a hopeful step forward in organizing civil society's efforts to create a more inclusive and democratic future.

The dialogue in Antalya signals a continued effort by Afghan civil society and international partners to address the pressing issues facing the country. As these discussions evolve, the role of women and the broader international community's engagement with the Islamic Emirate will prove crucial in shaping Afghanistan's trajectory towards peace and inclusivity.