Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage

The Anson County commissioners in North Carolina have given their stamp of approval for the installation of a new signage which displays the United States’ motto, “In God We Trust,” on the Anson County Government Center. This initiative, which has been in the pipeline for over a year, is being spearheaded by Rick Lanier of the US Motto Action Committee, a non-profit organization that has been instrumental in installing this motto across approximately seventy counties and municipalities in the state.

The Gift of the Burr Family

This installation is being presented as a gift from the Burr family, who have historical roots in Anson County, dating back to World War II. The cost for this signage will be borne by the Burr family, and therefore, it will not impact the county’s finances. The motto, “In God We Trust,” has been a part of the United States currency since 1864, and was officially adopted as the nation’s motto in 1956 during the presidency of Dwight D. Eisenhower. The display of this motto has been encouraged at government buildings and courthouses across the nation.

A Movement with Momentum

The US Motto Action Committee has been successful in their efforts, having installed the signage in 70 out of 100 North Carolina counties. The movement began in Davidson County when Rick Lanier, a former commissioner, took the initiative. Despite facing lawsuits regarding the separation of Church and State, Lanier has succeeded in defending the displays. He has referenced former Presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy to underscore the significance of this motto. As of now, this motto is displayed in 70 counties, 51 town halls, and on over 4,000 law enforcement vehicles in North Carolina.

Support from the Anson County Chairman

The motion to proceed with this project was unanimously approved by the commissioners. The Anson County Chairman, Jamie Caudle, has personally expressed his support for the motto, viewing it as a guiding principle in personal and official capacities. The signage is expected to be installed on the government building within a month. Meanwhile, the US Motto Action Committee continues to welcome donations in support of their cause.