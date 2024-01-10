en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage

The Anson County commissioners in North Carolina have given their stamp of approval for the installation of a new signage which displays the United States’ motto, “In God We Trust,” on the Anson County Government Center. This initiative, which has been in the pipeline for over a year, is being spearheaded by Rick Lanier of the US Motto Action Committee, a non-profit organization that has been instrumental in installing this motto across approximately seventy counties and municipalities in the state.

The Gift of the Burr Family

This installation is being presented as a gift from the Burr family, who have historical roots in Anson County, dating back to World War II. The cost for this signage will be borne by the Burr family, and therefore, it will not impact the county’s finances. The motto, “In God We Trust,” has been a part of the United States currency since 1864, and was officially adopted as the nation’s motto in 1956 during the presidency of Dwight D. Eisenhower. The display of this motto has been encouraged at government buildings and courthouses across the nation.

A Movement with Momentum

The US Motto Action Committee has been successful in their efforts, having installed the signage in 70 out of 100 North Carolina counties. The movement began in Davidson County when Rick Lanier, a former commissioner, took the initiative. Despite facing lawsuits regarding the separation of Church and State, Lanier has succeeded in defending the displays. He has referenced former Presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy to underscore the significance of this motto. As of now, this motto is displayed in 70 counties, 51 town halls, and on over 4,000 law enforcement vehicles in North Carolina.

Support from the Anson County Chairman

The motion to proceed with this project was unanimously approved by the commissioners. The Anson County Chairman, Jamie Caudle, has personally expressed his support for the motto, viewing it as a guiding principle in personal and official capacities. The signage is expected to be installed on the government building within a month. Meanwhile, the US Motto Action Committee continues to welcome donations in support of their cause.

0
Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Charges Dismissed Against Former Eastern Gateway Community College Executives
In a surprising turn of events, two ex-executives of Eastern Gateway Community College, Ohio, have seen the charges against them dismissed. James Miller, the former vice president and chief of staff, and Jimmie Bruce, the ex-president, were previously accused of misappropriating college funds. The charges, including grand theft, theft in office, and misuse of credit
Charges Dismissed Against Former Eastern Gateway Community College Executives
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
5 mins ago
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
8 mins ago
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
2 mins ago
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
4 mins ago
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
4 mins ago
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
43 seconds
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
2 mins
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
3 mins
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
4 mins
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
4 mins
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
5 mins
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
6 mins
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
6 mins
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app