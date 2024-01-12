ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors

In a significant political development, the Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to pull out its candidate, Arshad Sohaill, from the electoral race for NA-242 Karachi seat in the forthcoming elections. This move is aimed at extending support to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. The decision follows a crucial meeting between a PML-N delegation and ANP Sindh chief Shahi Syed at his residence in Karachi.

Dispute Over NA-242 Karachi Constituency

Despite the ANP’s decision, the NA-242 Karachi seat remains a hotbed of political contention. This contention arises from the fact that both Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N and Mustafa Kamal of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have submitted their nomination papers for the same seat.

MQM-P’s Strategic Election Move

Adding another layer to the political dynamics, MQM-P has recently announced its decision to abstain from contesting in 15 constituencies in Karachi. This includes five national and ten provincial constituencies. The move is designed to provide room for allied parties, predominantly PML-N. However, this announcement came after Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, a member of MQM-P, outrightly denied any seat adjustment plans with PML-N in NA-242. Siddiqui stated that reports suggesting any such arrangement were baseless, thereby affirming Mustafa Kamal as MQM-P’s official candidate for the NA-242 seat.

Setting the Stage for a Contested Election

The withdrawal of ANP’s candidate in favor of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, coupled with MQM-P’s decision to field Mustafa Kamal, sets the stage for a contested election. The unfolding political scenario paints a picture of a fierce electoral battle in the NA-242 Karachi constituency, with the key players being PML-N and MQM-P.