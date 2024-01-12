en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors

In a significant political development, the Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to pull out its candidate, Arshad Sohaill, from the electoral race for NA-242 Karachi seat in the forthcoming elections. This move is aimed at extending support to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. The decision follows a crucial meeting between a PML-N delegation and ANP Sindh chief Shahi Syed at his residence in Karachi.

Dispute Over NA-242 Karachi Constituency

Despite the ANP’s decision, the NA-242 Karachi seat remains a hotbed of political contention. This contention arises from the fact that both Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N and Mustafa Kamal of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have submitted their nomination papers for the same seat.

MQM-P’s Strategic Election Move

Adding another layer to the political dynamics, MQM-P has recently announced its decision to abstain from contesting in 15 constituencies in Karachi. This includes five national and ten provincial constituencies. The move is designed to provide room for allied parties, predominantly PML-N. However, this announcement came after Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, a member of MQM-P, outrightly denied any seat adjustment plans with PML-N in NA-242. Siddiqui stated that reports suggesting any such arrangement were baseless, thereby affirming Mustafa Kamal as MQM-P’s official candidate for the NA-242 seat.

Setting the Stage for a Contested Election

The withdrawal of ANP’s candidate in favor of PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, coupled with MQM-P’s decision to field Mustafa Kamal, sets the stage for a contested election. The unfolding political scenario paints a picture of a fierce electoral battle in the NA-242 Karachi constituency, with the key players being PML-N and MQM-P.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
17 mins ago
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
With the Iowa caucuses on the horizon, John Hinderaker, President of the Centre of the American Experiment, sparked intrigue during a recent discussion with Sky News host James Macpherson. Hinderaker presented a compelling case for a potential upset in the forthcoming caucus, despite former President Donald Trump’s current lead in the polls. He underscored the
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
South Korean Elections Marred by Controversial Candidate Nominations
56 mins ago
South Korean Elections Marred by Controversial Candidate Nominations
2024 US Presidential Race: Polls Reflect Voter Priorities and Potential Rematch
58 mins ago
2024 US Presidential Race: Polls Reflect Voter Priorities and Potential Rematch
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
24 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
38 mins ago
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
39 mins ago
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
44 seconds
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
1 min
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
1 min
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
2 mins
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
2 mins
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
2 mins
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
2 mins
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
3 mins
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
23 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
30 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app