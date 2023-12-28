ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics

Adnan Jalil, the former caretaker minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and an Awami National Party (ANP) leader, has decided to switch political allegiances, paving a new course in his political journey. The move, as reported, has stirred the political circles as Jalil gears up to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Jalil’s Political Journey

Jalil held the portfolio of caretaker minister for industries and technical education. His tenure was cut short by the late caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan. Despite the setbacks, Jalil, the son of the late ANP leader Haji Adeel, has been a significant figure in the political landscape of Pakistan.

Switch to PPP

Sources familiar with Jalil’s current political shift state that he has been in discussions with the leadership of the PPP and is expected to make an official announcement soon. The trigger for this move has been attributed to disagreements with the ANP leadership. Jalil’s new political path aligns him with PPP KP chapter president Muhammad Ali Bacha, marking a new chapter in his political career.

Political Shifts Across Pakistan

Jalil’s move mirrors a series of political shifts in Pakistan. Former Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also joined the PPP. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Bugti, a caretaker interior minister, has made a significant move by resigning from the federal cabinet to join the PPP.