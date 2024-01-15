en English
Malta

Anomalies in Norma Saliba’s Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed

In a recent turn of events, the appointment of Norma Saliba, the head of a newly established center for the Maltese language, has been flagged with certain anomalies. The probe was instigated by Kevin Cassar, a surgeon, and former candidate for the Nationalist Party (PN). He accused Culture Minister, Owen Bonnici, of providing misleading information regarding Saliba’s appointment. The investigation, however, dismissed the ethics complaint against Bonnici.

Key Concerns Raised

Key concerns were raised over inconsistencies between Saliba’s loan agreement and her employment contract. Mistakes in the legal notice that established the new center were also identified. The National Council of the Maltese Language, which has jurisdiction over the new center, was not consulted about its establishment and questioned the legality of the legal notice. Despite the identified issues, Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi ruled out any breach of ethics by Bonnici.

Response from the Minister’s Office

Bonnici’s office, in response to the allegations, stated that the complaint was dismissed and that the agreements pertaining to Saliba’s appointment were consistent. The spokeswoman for Bonnici affirmed that the discrepancies were purely administrative and technical, and did not warrant any further action.

Continued Allegations by Kevin Cassar

Despite the dismissal of his complaint, Cassar continued to criticize Bonnici. He penned an opinion piece for the Times of Malta, highlighting procedural errors, including referencing non-existent regulations in the legal notice. Cassar argued that these errors were not merely administrative or technical, but rather indicative of a larger, more concerning issue.

Malta Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

