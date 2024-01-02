en English
Elections

Anoka County Board’s Election Reveals Deep Divisions

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Anoka County Board’s Election Reveals Deep Divisions

In a series of heated exchanges and controversial votes, the Anoka County Board saw Mike Gamache emerge as its new chair. The election, characterized by sharp divisions within the seven-member board, resulted in Gamache securing the position with a 5-1 vote.

A Tense Atmosphere

The tension was palpable during the election for the vice chair, where Greg Reinert was elected through a 4-2 vote. Adding to the turmoil, technical glitches prevented Commissioner Julie Braastad from casting her vote. The rifts within the board were laid bare, further complicating an already fractious atmosphere.

Allegations and Opposition

In a remarkable display of discord, Scott Schulte, who had vied for the chair position, expressed his disapproval of Reinert’s past conduct. He cited instances of alleged disrespectful behavior and racist remarks made by Reinert. Schulte also expressed concerns over the direction the board was headed and the perceived marginalization of conservative values.

The Response

Responding to these allegations, Commissioner Mandy Meisner criticized Schulte for creating divisions. In a similar vein, Commissioner Julie Jeppson expressed disappointment with the politicization of the board’s work, hinting at a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.

Changes on the Horizon

Gamache succeeds Matt Look, who had held the chair position in 2023 and is expected to resign due to his new role as city administrator in East Bethel. This imminent change may trigger a special election, adding another layer of complexity to the political landscape.

Despite the turbulent atmosphere, Gamache remained resolute in his commitment to lead the board in a nonpartisan manner. He acknowledged the significant challenges that lay ahead, including the hiring of a new county administrator and addressing the pressing issue of the county’s jail facilities. Gamache ended with a fervent hope for a productive year ahead, setting a tone of optimism in the face of adversity.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

