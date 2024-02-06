Annise Parker to Step Down as President and CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund

Annise Parker, the President and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, has announced her decision to step down at the end of 2024. The announcement came via an email to the organization's supporters, in which she reflected on her journey with the Victory Fund, dating back 30 years to when she was a supporter. Her leadership at the Victory Fund culminated a political career that saw her endorsed by the organization nine times for City Council and mayor positions in Houston, her hometown.

A Legacy of Advocacy

Upon reaching her term limits in local government, Parker joined the Victory Fund to continue her advocacy work, focusing on enhancing LGBTQ representation in government and fighting for lived equality for the community. She is particularly proud of the organization's growth under her stewardship, which saw its budget and staff double, candidate services expand, and the number of out LGBTQ elected officials rise from 450 to 1,270.

Notable Accomplishments

Parker highlighted specific initiatives that were launched during her tenure, such as the Women Out to Win fellowship, a program designed to increase the representation of LGBTQ women in politics. Additionally, Parker oversaw the global expansion of the organization's influence, reinforcing its mission to increase LGBTQ representation in government worldwide.

Future of the Victory Fund

Despite her impending departure, Parker remains confident in the continued success of the Victory Fund and its mission. She expressed optimism for the future leadership of the organization, underscoring her belief in the steadfast dedication of its members and staff to the cause of LGBTQ equality. As she prepares to step down, Parker's legacy as a trailblazer in LGBTQ advocacy is secure, and her influence will undoubtedly continue to shape the Victory Fund for years to come.