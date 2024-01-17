Anne Arundel County Council Amends Bills, Eyes Lilo's Law

In a recent meeting, the Anne Arundel County Council took decisive action on five legislative bills, amending three and defeating two. The amended bills bear significant implications for the county's public safety officers, while the defeated ones sought to modify business and zoning regulations.

Expanding Tax Credits for Public Safety Officers

A unanimous decision by the council saw Bill 91-23 receive an amendment that expands the county tax credit for public safety officers. This change now includes volunteer members of county volunteer fire companies and retired volunteer fire service staff. This amendment permits them to deduct up to $3,000 from their taxes starting July 1, with an increase of $500 the following year.

Enabling Purchase of Service Credits

Bill 93-23, championed by Allison Pickard, also received an amendment. This bill allows fire and police employees to buy up to five years of service credits from other retirement plans to count towards their Anne Arundel County pensions. This move is expected to attract more skilled professionals to the county's public safety departments.

Defeat of Republican Bills

Two bills sponsored by Republicans met with less success. One sought to ensure that small businesses along high-traffic roadways matched the architectural style of neighboring residential areas. The other aimed to amend zoning requirements for business complexes in residential districts. Both were defeated due to tied votes.

Upcoming Review of Lilo's Law

Looking ahead, the council is expected to host a public hearing to discuss a bill aiming to reform Lilo's Law. This legislation came under scrutiny after a contentious case involving two dogs declared 'vicious' by animal control, a designation later disputed due to lack of evidence. This upcoming debate underscores the council's ongoing commitment to legislative refinement and public safety.