Anna Hazare Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal Over Liquor Policy After Arrest

"I told him many times to avoid liquor, but he made the policy for more money." These words by social activist Anna Hazare highlight his disappointment following the arrest of his former mentee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the controversial liquor policy case. Despite support from several opposition leaders, Hazare's critique underscores a significant divergence from the path he envisioned for Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Hazare, a prominent figure in the 2011 anti-corruption movement that significantly contributed to AAP's formation, expressed sorrow over Kejriwal's actions, emphasizing the need for legal proceedings to address the situation.

The Roots of Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into the Delhi liquor policy 2021-22 revealed a scheme allegedly designed to provide unusually high profit margins for wholesalers and retailers, with kickbacks intended for AAP leaders. This policy, which aimed at reforming the excise sector, has instead led to a high-profile legal battle, drawing criticism from various quarters, including Hazare. His prior warnings to Kejriwal about the dangers of engaging with liquor policies, highlighted through a personal letter expressing his pain over the government's direction, underscore a betrayal of Hazare's anti-corruption and sober values.

Political Ramifications and AAP's Stance

In the wake of Kejriwal's arrest, the AAP has vocally asserted his continued role as the Chief Minister, framing the legal challenges as politically motivated. The party's strategy includes challenging the arrest in court, maintaining governance continuity, and rallying public and political support. This incident not only stresses the internal conflicts within anti-corruption movements in India but also signals potential upheaval in the political landscape ahead of national elections, with AAP as a significant opposition force against the ruling government.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Reflections

The unfolding drama around the Delhi liquor policy case, marked by Kejriwal's arrest and Hazare's public disapproval, poses critical questions about the future of AAP and its foundational principles. As the legal proceedings progress, the implications for Kejriwal's political career and the party's image ahead of crucial elections remain uncertain. This episode serves as a stark reminder of the complex interplay between politics, policy-making, and the enduring struggle for integrity in public service, echoing Hazare's lament over the intoxicating effects of power and the challenges of staying true to one's ideals.