Angeles City Earns DILG Recognition for 'Good Financial Housekeeping' in 2023

Under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr., Angeles City has been lauded for its 'Good Financial Housekeeping' (GFH) in 2023 by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). The city is among 12 others and six provinces in Central Luzon that have been similarly recognized. This coveted GFH seal is a testament to the local government units' (LGUs) adherence to the stringent reporting guidelines set forth by the Commission of Audit (COA) and the Full Disclosure Policy (FDP).

The GFH seal is not easily attained. To be considered for this recognition, an LGU must have an unqualified or qualified opinion from the COA on its latest audit. Furthermore, it must have displayed its financial reports publicly in accordance with the FDP for all quarters of the preceding year. The achievement of Angeles City in this sphere is indicative of its commitment to transparency in financial matters.

Robust Revenue Growth Amid Pandemic

The city reported an impressive P2,918,483,023.43 in revenues for 2023, marking a significant year-on-year increase. What's even more notable is that this surge in revenue was achieved without any increase in local taxes, a promise Mayor Lazatin held firm to during the challenging times of the pandemic.

The city's revenue was a balanced mix of local and external sources. A sum of P1,414,534,901.95 was generated from local sources, while P1,503,948,121.48 came from external sources. Mayor Lazatin's efficient tax collection scheme has played a key role in this fiscal success, leading to Angeles City's acknowledgment as a model of Good Financial Housekeeping.