Andy Burnham Unveils Bold Manchester Manifesto: Housing, Education, and Benefits Revolution

At a pivotal juncture for English devolution, Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, today revealed his most audacious manifesto yet, targeting housing, education, and social benefits. The manifesto aims to address key issues neglected by Westminster, leveraging the success of Greater Manchester's bus reregulation as a springboard for broader reform.

Addressing Housing: A Foundation for Good Life

Greater Manchester is poised to become the UK's first "housing first" city-region, a move that underscores the belief that secure housing is critical to residents' well-being. Burnham's strategy involves launching a Greater Manchester good landlord charter and empowering tenants in substandard housing to demand property checks. This initiative, coupled with the construction of 30,000 net zero council homes, represents a decisive step towards resolving the housing crisis within a 15-year timeframe.

Revolutionizing Education: The Greater Manchester Baccalaureate

In a bold departure from the traditional university-centric educational pathway, Burnham introduces the Greater Manchester baccalaureate (MBacc). This alternative educational route, set to commence this September, aims to provide equal footing for young people seeking diverse career paths. The MBacc is a testament to Manchester's commitment to broadening educational horizons and increasing accessibility for all youths in the region.

Redefining Benefits: The Live Well Initiative

Recognizing the changing dynamics of daily life and the inadequacies of the current benefits system, Burnham proposes the expansion of the Live Well service. This innovative approach seeks to integrate social prescribing services in primary care with substantial devolution of the Department for Work and Pensions support budget. The transformation of Jobcentre Plus locations into Live Well centres underscores a shift towards a more supportive and community-focused welfare system.

As Manchester leads by example, showing the potential of devolved powers to effect real change, the city's achievements under Burnham's leadership offer a compelling argument for the acceleration of English devolution. With Manchester's economy outpacing national growth, the success of these initiatives could set a precedent for how cities across the UK tackle the pressing issues of housing, education, and social benefits.