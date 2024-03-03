Andueza Champions PSE-EE's Capability to Halt Separatists in Euskadi

The Secretary-General of the PSE-EE and candidate for lehendakari, Eneko Andueza, has asserted that his party is the only one capable of "halting" the separatists and a right-wing with "zero credibility" in Euskadi. Furthermore, he accused the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, of having visited Bilbao on Saturday to "defame, offend, spread falsehoods, and slander, which is what he does best".

Advertisment

Andueza Launches Pre-Election Campaign in Bilbao, Emphasizes Winning Determination

Andueza held a meeting in Bilbao on Sunday with the socialist candidacy of Bizkaia at the start of the pre-election campaign. During the gathering, he was accompanied by the Secretary of Equality and the second on the list for the Territory, Patricia Campelo. Pointing out that the elections on April 21 represent "an immense opportunity" for Euskadi, he defended that the socialists approach the polls "with ambition, hope, and a firm determination to win".

He recalled that the socialists were the most voted party in Euskadi in the past general elections and emphasized that the PSE-EE has a "country project, plural and diverse".

Advertisment

Andueza Slams PNV and EH Bildu for Endless Independence Discussions

In contrast, he criticized that PNV and EH Bildu are "entangled every day in discussing independence, determining who is more pro-independence and inventing attacks by the Spanish Government, in debates that are not of interest to the Basque people".

"Debates that will not improve healthcare, housing, education, or security... Meanwhile, we are the only party making concrete proposals and solutions, which is what citizens demand," he emphasized.