Andrew Muir Pledges to Prioritize Animal Welfare in Stormont

Andrew Muir, the freshly appointed Agriculture and Environment Minister at Stormont, demonstrated a firm commitment to advancing animal welfare and tackling animal cruelty during his inaugural official visit. His first stop was at the headquarters of the Ulster Society Prevention Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) in Newry, where he engaged in enlightening discussions with the staff and volunteers.

Muir's Vision for Animal Welfare

During his visit, Muir articulated his resolve to be a potent advocate for animal welfare issues. His vision includes bringing Northern Ireland's animal welfare legislation in line with that of other jurisdictions. The Minister emphasized the need for an updated approach to the existing laws, pointing out the heightened necessity for improving animal welfare and eradicating animal cruelty in today's times.

Collaborative Strategy for Change

For implementing effective changes, Muir plans to adopt a cooperative strategy. He aims to work hand-in-hand with various stakeholders and partners, understanding that significant strides in animal welfare policies can only be achieved through collective efforts. This collaboration will pave the way for a more humane approach to animal welfare, reflecting the changing societal attitudes towards animals.

Muir assured that his engagement with relevant parties will not be a one-time event. He promised to continue to consult with the key players in the field and listen to their insights to guide his policy-making decisions.