Andrew Cuomo Receives $565K from New York State for Legal Expenses

The former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, recently received a $565,000 reimbursement from the state. This hefty sum was issued to cover the legal expenses he incurred following a series of lawsuits that followed his resignation in 2021. Cuomo stepped down in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations, leaving a political vacuum and a cloud of controversy in his wake.

Advertisment

State Laws and Legal Reimbursements

Interestingly, this payout was not facilitated by any form of special privilege or behind-the-scenes maneuvering. Instead, it was the result of a specific New York law. This law stipulates that the state is required to reimburse legal fees for elected officials who find themselves accused of crimes. However, this only applies if the accusations do not lead to a conviction. Cuomo, despite facing a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching, saw the charge dismissed. As a result, he fell within the purview of this law, entitling him to the reimbursement.

Behind the Numbers: Cuomo's Legal Spending

Advertisment

Andrew Cuomo's legal spending has been a topic of intense scrutiny since the Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings in 2021. It's been reported that the former Governor has spent a staggering $6.9 million on legal fees since these proceedings began. Despite not actively fundraising, Cuomo's campaign account has seen a slight increase. The campaign is also anticipating more reimbursements from the state, although it's important to note that not all legal costs fall under the umbrella of eligible expenses.

A Controversial Law: Calls for Change

The law facilitating these reimbursements has been thrust into the spotlight, with many raising eyebrows at its implications. This issue gained notable attention after former Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno's acquittal from federal corruption charges led to a whopping $2.4 million reimbursement to his campaign account in 2014. Consequently, Senate Deputy Leader Mike Gianaris is now pushing for legislation to ban these types of reimbursements. Gianaris argues that it is unjust for taxpayers to shoulder the burden of personal legal defense costs for elected officials. Cuomo's spokesperson, on the other hand, has pointed fingers at Attorney General Tish James, claiming her report on Cuomo's misconduct was politically motivated and led to the exorbitant legal expenses.