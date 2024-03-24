Andrew Constance Wins Gilmore Preselection, Reignites Tax Policy Debate for 2025 Election

Former NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has secured the Liberal Party's preselection for the South Coast seat of Gilmore, marking a significant step in his political career and setting the stage for a renewed debate on tax policies. Constance's victory over Shoalhaven councillor Paul Ell by a margin of 80 to 69 votes not only positions him for his fifth attempt at federal parliament but also brings tax changes, including negative gearing, back into the spotlight ahead of the next year's election.

Advertisment

Path to Preselection

Constance, a seasoned politician with a history in state politics, won the preselection battle in a closely watched contest, defeating Ell and hinting at an aggressive campaign strategy focused on economic development and job creation for the Gilmore region. His proposal includes duplicating the Princes Highway and investing in local industries such as defence, small business, and tourism. This victory comes after narrow defeats in previous federal and Senate races, showcasing his persistent commitment to serving in federal politics.

Reviving the Tax Debate

Advertisment

With the 2025 federal election on the horizon, Constance's win has reignited discussions on cost-of-living issues and tax policies. He criticized the current government's adjustments to tax cuts and its stance on negative gearing, positioning himself as a defender of family finances against potential new taxes. This move signals a strategic emphasis on economic policies, aiming to challenge the opposition's plans and appeal to voters' financial concerns.

Implications for the Federal Election

Constance's preselection and his focus on tax policies could significantly influence the Liberal Party's campaign strategy and voter appeal in the upcoming election. By leveraging his political experience and advocating for regional development and economic stability, Constance aims to recapture the Gilmore seat and contribute to a broader party effort to address national concerns over taxation and cost of living. His candidacy represents not only a personal political comeback but also a critical moment for the party to articulate its vision for Australia's economic future.

As the election approaches, Constance's campaign in Gilmore will be closely watched, both for its impact on local voters and its contribution to the national debate on economic policies. His ability to connect with constituents and address their concerns may well determine the outcome in Gilmore and influence the broader electoral landscape.