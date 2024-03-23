Andrew Constance Secures Liberal Preselection for Gilmore, Targets Economic Revival

Former NSW transport minister Andrew Constance has clinched the Liberal Party's preselection for the South Coast seat of Gilmore, setting the stage for a pivotal federal election campaign focused on economic development and tax policies. Constance, defeating Shoalhaven councillor Paul Ell with an 80 to 69 vote margin, is poised for a significant rematch against Labor's Fiona Phillips, aiming to leverage his victory to push for substantial regional growth through strategic infrastructure investments.

Economic Development at the Forefront

Andrew Constance, leveraging his recent preselection win, has outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at rejuvenating the regional economy of Gilmore. His strategy encompasses the duplication of the Princes Highway and bolstering the defence industry, small businesses, and the tourism sector. Furthermore, Constance emphasizes the importance of investing in apprenticeships to foster local job creation, addressing the community's need for strength and resilience amidst economic challenges.

Political Landscape and Tax Debates

In light of the prime minister's recent adjustments to the Coalition government's stage-3 tax changes, Constance has voiced concerns over potential shifts in negative gearing and tax policies that could impact families and homeowners. His campaign is set against a backdrop of heightened political scrutiny over cost-of-living pressures, with Constance questioning the government's commitment to maintaining current tax benefits. This stance signals a broader political battle over fiscal policies as the election approaches.

Path to Federal Parliament

Andrew Constance's journey towards securing a seat in federal parliament has been marked by persistence and dedication. His political endeavors include previous attempts to contest the Eden-Monaro byelection and Gilmore, alongside efforts to fill Senate vacancies. With the Liberal Party also focusing on preselections in other key seats, Constance's campaign in Gilmore represents a crucial component of the party's strategy to regain lost ground and address the challenges posed by independents and the opposition.

As Andrew Constance gears up for a critical electoral battle in Gilmore, his focus on regional economic development and a firm stance on tax policies underscore a campaign centered on addressing immediate and long-term community needs. With the political landscape evolving, Constance's candidacy brings renewed attention to the importance of strategic investments and fiscal responsibility in shaping the future of regional Australia.