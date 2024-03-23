Andrew Constance Secures Gilmore Candidacy for Federal Election

Former NSW transport minister Andrew Constance has triumphed in the Liberal preselection battle for the federal seat of Gilmore, setting the stage for a focused campaign on economic development and job creation. Winning against Shoalhaven councillor Paul Ell with a vote of 80 to 69, Constance prepares for a strategic campaign aimed at leveraging his extensive political experience to reclaim the seat for the Liberals in the upcoming federal election.

Path to Preselection

After a closely contested race, Constance's victory in the preselection marks his fifth attempt at federal politics, following a narrow defeat in the previous election and several bids for Senate positions. His commitment to the South Coast and vision for its future played a pivotal role in securing support from party members, underlining his dedication to regional economic development.

Economic Development at the Forefront

Highlighting the importance of local job creation, Constance has outlined plans to duplicate the Princes Highway and invest in the defence industry, small business, tourism, and apprenticeships. These initiatives are designed to bolster the local economy, providing a robust foundation for sustainable growth in the Gilmore region. His platform also responds to recent tax policy changes, emphasizing his opposition to potential increases in taxes on families and homeowners.

A Renewed Political Contest

With his eyes set on the next federal election, Constance's candidacy introduces a renewed vigor to the Liberals' campaign in Gilmore, promising a competitive race against incumbent Fiona Phillips. His political resilience, demonstrated by his repeated attempts to secure a role in federal politics, reflects a deep-seated commitment to public service and regional advocacy. As the election approaches, Constance's campaign is poised to ignite a significant political battle, focusing on the economic revival of the South Coast.