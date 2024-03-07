Andover Teachers' Union Endorses Candidates for School Committee, Select Board Amid Policy Debates

In an influential move ahead of the March 26 town elections, the Andover Education Association has announced its endorsement of Lauren Diffenbach and Shauna Murray for the school committee, and George Thorlin and Kevin Coffey for the select board.
This decision marks a strategic effort to infuse the town's governance with diverse perspectives and address concerns over the representation of educators' voices in policy-making decisions.
Andrew Gray, a special education teacher and the union's political action chair, praised Diffenbach and Murray as highly skilled teachers whose experience can bridge classroom realities with policy frameworks. Simultaneously, Tamar Driscoll, a local teacher and political action committee member, highlighted Thorlin and Coffey's potential to bring a fresh perspective to the select board, emphasizing the need for government transparency and accountability.
Striving for Diversity and Transparency
The endorsements come at a critical juncture, following a year of heightened tensions between the Andover School Committee and the teachers' union, culminating in a multi-day strike over contract negotiations last November. The union's push for candidates like Diffenbach, Murray, Thorlin, and Coffey underscores a broader desire to challenge what it perceives as a lack of diverse voices in the town's decision-making bodies, particularly concerning educational policy and community safety initiatives.
A Contested Race Ahead
This year's election sees a highly competitive field, with Diffenbach and Murray up against Chris Shepley, Susan McCready, and Jayashree Mohandas for two available spots on the school committee. In the select board race, Thorlin and Coffey face competition from Ellen Keller and Ellen Townson. The Andover Education Association's endorsements signal its members' preference for candidates they believe will advocate for educators' interests and promote a more inclusive approach to governance.
Implications for Andover's Future
The union's endorsements are more than a political statement; they reflect a broader concern for the future of Andover's educational system and civic leadership. With the school committee's proposed budget potentially including cuts to school positions, the outcome of this election could significantly impact the town's ability to maintain high-quality education and public services. As election day approaches, all eyes are on Andover's residents, who will decide whether to embrace the union's call for change or maintain the status quo.