Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards

Andhra Pradesh, a Southern Indian state, has claimed numerous accolades at the Swachh Survekshan 2023 national awards for its outstanding achievements in sanitation and urban management. The municipal corporations of Greater Visakha, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntur have all received recognition at the prestigious event.

State and National Level Accolades

Two municipalities in particular, Pulivendula Municipal Corporation and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), have been honored at both state and national levels. In addition, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati have secured national-level awards, while Pulivendula has bagged state awards. The recognition at such a grand scale highlights the state’s commitment to cleanliness and effective urban management.

Leadership’s Role in Success

The remarkable achievement of Andhra Pradesh has been attributed to the transformative policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister’s vision and his effective implementation of sanitation policies have been instrumental in securing this recognition. He has lauded the efforts of the Urban Development Department in efficient sanitation management.

Looking Forward

Gandham Chandrudu, the Managing Director (MD) of Swachha Andhra Corporation, also commended Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh for the success. Chandrudu expressed determination to continue delivering superior services to the public and striving towards further positive results in the future. The focus remains on enhancing the quality of life for the people by maintaining cleanliness and improving urban amenities.