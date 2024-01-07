en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Andhra Pradesh Triumphs at Swachh Survekshan 2023 Awards

Andhra Pradesh, a Southern Indian state, has claimed numerous accolades at the Swachh Survekshan 2023 national awards for its outstanding achievements in sanitation and urban management. The municipal corporations of Greater Visakha, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Guntur have all received recognition at the prestigious event.

State and National Level Accolades

Two municipalities in particular, Pulivendula Municipal Corporation and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), have been honored at both state and national levels. In addition, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati have secured national-level awards, while Pulivendula has bagged state awards. The recognition at such a grand scale highlights the state’s commitment to cleanliness and effective urban management.

Leadership’s Role in Success

The remarkable achievement of Andhra Pradesh has been attributed to the transformative policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister’s vision and his effective implementation of sanitation policies have been instrumental in securing this recognition. He has lauded the efforts of the Urban Development Department in efficient sanitation management.

Looking Forward

Gandham Chandrudu, the Managing Director (MD) of Swachha Andhra Corporation, also commended Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh for the success. Chandrudu expressed determination to continue delivering superior services to the public and striving towards further positive results in the future. The focus remains on enhancing the quality of life for the people by maintaining cleanliness and improving urban amenities.

0
India Inspiration/Motivation Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
13 seconds ago
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Attends Public Event Despite Illness, Launches Environmental Initiatives
The Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) of Bengaluru, despite grappling with a fever of 102 degrees, displayed an extraordinary sense of duty by attending the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ program held at RBANMS grounds in Shivajinagar. Unfazed by his illness, he engaged with citizens, addressing their grievances directly, and launching innovative environmental initiatives. Interacting with Citizens
Bengaluru's Deputy CM Attends Public Event Despite Illness, Launches Environmental Initiatives
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
5 mins ago
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
State Leverages Digital Learning, Launches Online Coaching for NEET and JEE Aspirants
5 mins ago
State Leverages Digital Learning, Launches Online Coaching for NEET and JEE Aspirants
Why Haimantika Mitra Left Her Dream Job at Microsoft: A Tech Career Perspective
15 seconds ago
Why Haimantika Mitra Left Her Dream Job at Microsoft: A Tech Career Perspective
Dharwad Family's Handcrafted Kari Kambli to Grace Ayodhya Temple Inauguration
1 min ago
Dharwad Family's Handcrafted Kari Kambli to Grace Ayodhya Temple Inauguration
Earnings Reports of TCS and Infosys Set to Steer Stock Market Trends
1 min ago
Earnings Reports of TCS and Infosys Set to Steer Stock Market Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
16 seconds
The Art of Mindfulness: A Journey from Ancient Philosophy to Modern Mental Hygiene
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
25 seconds
Patrick Beverley Ignites Controversy with Comments on Knicks-Raptors Trade
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
45 seconds
Amanah Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia's Unity Government, Appoints New Leadership
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
4 mins
Michael Bolton's Health Revelation and The Masked Singer's Enduring Appeal
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
4 mins
Club Brugge Star Antonio Nusa Hints at Possible Transfer, Reveals Previous Chelsea Offer
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
5 mins
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
5 mins
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
Art Retreat in Saint Lucia: A Therapeutic Escape for Seasonal Affective Disorder
6 mins
Art Retreat in Saint Lucia: A Therapeutic Escape for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Low Voter Turnout and Single-Party Polling Agents Mark National Elections: CEC Reports
6 mins
Low Voter Turnout and Single-Party Polling Agents Mark National Elections: CEC Reports
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app