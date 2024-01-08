Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Merger: Residents Seek Return to Original State Lines

In a poignant appeal for administrative justice, residents from five gram panchayats – Yetapaka, Pichukalapadu, Gundala, Seetampet, and Kannaigudem – which were relocated into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana’s Bhadrachalam mandal during state bifurcation, are voicing their hopes that the Congress government will return them to Telangana. This merger, vehemently opposed by the locals, has thrown their lives into a state of disarray and hindered the development of the Bhadrachalam town.

Practical Difficulties Post-Merger

The administrative shift has forced the residents of these panchayats to endure practical difficulties. Earlier, the district headquarter of Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, was a mere 40 km away. However, with the new state lines drawn, reaching the district headquarter now requires a daunting journey of 250 km to Kakinada. It is an added burden in their daily lives, which has not only disrupted their routines but also hampered the smooth functioning of local administration.

Challenges in Managing Land Use

The merger hasn’t only affected the residents; it has also cast a long shadow over the development of Bhadrachalam town. With the reduction of its jurisdiction post-merger, the town is facing challenges in managing land use. One of the most pressing issues is finding suitable areas for waste disposal. The pressing need for a well-managed waste disposal system is becoming a subject of concern for the town’s officials.

Voices from the Ground

Among the voices raising these issues is K Sriniu, a local farmer from Yetapaka. Despite Bhadrachalam being just 4 km from his village, the state divide has created a chasm that he and his fellow residents are finding hard to bridge. The administrative change, in his view, has brought significant obstacles to their lives, making their daily routines more challenging and hampering the seamless operation of local governance.