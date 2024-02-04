Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Receives CBI Clean Chit, Dares TDP President to Undergo Probe

In a significant turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, has been absolved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case linked to disappearing files from a Nellore courtroom. The case, which first made headlines in April 2022, saw the Minister embroiled in allegations of theft and corruption. However, after a year-long investigation involving the questioning of 83 individuals, the CBI found no evidence implicating Reddy.

Clean Chit and a Challenge

Following his exoneration, Minister Reddy took to the offensive, challenging the national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), to subject himself to a similar CBI probe for the criminal allegations against him. Reddy laid down this challenge during a press conference on February 4, 2024, where he lambasted TDP national president and TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for previously accusing him of theft.

Questioning the Accusers

Minister Reddy didn't stop at the TDP president. He also questioned the credibility of Nara Lokesh and CPI leader K. Ramakrishna, who had also made allegations against him. Furthermore, he pointed towards the 'Nijam Gelavali uatra' undertaken by N. Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of the TDP national president, suggesting that if the TDP leader seeks truth, he should call for a CBI investigation into his own cases.

High Court and CBI

Reddy also touched on the fact that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had initiated a suo motu cognisance of the missing files case. He had been served with notices, to which he responded by expressing his willingness for a CBI inquiry. This openness, combined with the CBI's exhaustive investigation and eventual clean chit, paints a picture of a man ready to face his accusers and clear his name, no matter the cost.