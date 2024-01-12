Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Debunks Opposition’s Debt Claims

In a focused rebuttal against the allegations raised by the opposition, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy clarified the state’s debt situation during a recent press interaction at the Secretariat. Reddy countered the claims made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that the current Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has borrowed a whopping Rs 13 lakh crore.

Statement of Facts

Reddy questioned the basis of Naidu’s allegations, stating that it would be impossible for any government to borrow such an exorbitant amount without the oversight of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Union finance department. The Finance Minister highlighted that the total debt of Andhra Pradesh stands at Rs 4,28,715 crore, a figure far less than the one touted by the opposition.

Comparing Tenures

Delving deeper into the numbers, Reddy pointed out that during the TDP’s rule, the debt incurred amounted to Rs 2,71,797 crore. This leaves only Rs 1,56,925 crore as the debt accumulated under the YSRCP, marking a 12 percent increase. This, he emphasized, is significantly lower than the debt incurred under the previous administration.

Revenue and Employment Growth

Beyond refuting allegations, Reddy highlighted the positive strides made by the YSRCP government. He noted a 16.7 percent rise in revenue income during their tenure. In addition, he referred to a substantial growth in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accounts as proof of increased employment under their rule.

Allegations Against TDP

Reddy didn’t spare the TDP from criticism. He held Naidu accountable for the unfulfilled promises made to the Rayalaseema region, the delay in the Polavaram project, and the lack of Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. The Finance Minister also accused the TDP of inconsistency, with varying debt figures being propagated by different party members. Reddy’s statements served as a comprehensive rebuttal to the opposition’s claims, shedding light on the actual debt situation in Andhra Pradesh.