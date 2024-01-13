Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks

In a recent incident stirring up political circles in Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy has been booked by the Begum Bazar police for allegations concerning inflammatory remarks against United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The charges were instigated by Mallu Ravi, the vice president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Remarks at a Gathering

The alleged contentious comments were made by Mr. Swamy during a gathering at the Samajika Saadhikara Yatra in Muthukuru mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. The details of the remarks have been withheld in the interest of public peace, but the implications have already sparked a firestorm in the political arena.

Legal Consequences

Mr. Swamy has been charged under two sections of the Indian Penal Code: Section 504, which pertains to the intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and Section 505(2), related to statements conducive to public mischief. These charges bear significant legal consequences and have raised questions about the political ramifications for Mr. Swamy and his party.

Investigation Underway

In support of his allegations, Mr. Ravi submitted copies of related documents to the police. The evidence is currently under review as the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The outcome of this investigation could not only impact the political career of the Deputy Chief Minister but also set a precedent for political discourse in the region.