Andhra Pradesh Congress Unveils 9 Pledges for 2024 Polls: Empowering Women, Farmers

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila recently announced a bold electoral manifesto comprising nine guarantees aimed at transforming the socio-economic landscape of Andhra Pradesh as the state gears up for the Assembly elections on May 13, 2024. This strategic move is set to ignite the electoral battlefield, promising a slew of welfare measures including special category status, comprehensive free education, and significant financial assistance schemes.

Empowering the Marginalized

Central to the Congress party's manifesto is the commitment to elevate the marginalized sections of society. Among the key promises are the 'Mahila Mahalakshi' scheme, which pledges a monthly financial assistance of Rs 8,500 to women from underprivileged backgrounds, and a farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers. These measures are designed not just as immediate relief but as steps towards sustained empowerment. Additionally, the promise of implementing a new support price for farmers ensures a fair and dignified livelihood, acknowledging their invaluable contribution to the state's economy.

Education and Employment: Pillars of Development

The manifesto also emphasizes the critical role of education and employment in societal advancement. By promising free education from kindergarten to post-graduation under a fee reimbursement scheme, the Congress aims to unlock the potential of the youth and cultivate a skilled workforce ready to meet the challenges of the future. Furthermore, the commitment to fill 2.25 lakh vacant jobs across the state addresses the pressing issue of unemployment, promising a brighter future for the jobless.

Welfare Measures and Social Security

Understanding the need for a comprehensive social security system, the Congress manifesto includes pledges like a daily wage of Rs 400 for laborers, allotment of houses worth Rs 5 lakh for underprivileged families, and a revised monthly pension scheme ensuring Rs 4,000 for every beneficiary and Rs 6,000 for physically challenged persons. These guarantees underscore the party's dedication to ensuring dignity and stability for all citizens.

As Andhra Pradesh stands on the brink of a potentially transformative election, the Congress party's nine guarantees offer a vision of a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous state. While these promises paint a hopeful picture of the future, only time will tell how these pledges will influence the electoral landscape and, more importantly, the lives of the Andhra Pradesh populace.