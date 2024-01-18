Andhra Pradesh CM Releases Funds for Interest Reimbursement on Housing Loans

In a stride toward housing relief, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the release of Rs 46.90 crore for the reimbursement of interest on housing loans. This measure is part of the state government's Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme, aimed at alleviating the financial weight on over four lakh beneficiaries. The reimbursement covers the interest amount surpassing three percent on their bank loans, leaving them to pay a mere 25 paisa interest.

The government's efforts toward housing provisions are far from a one-off initiative. The beneficiaries of this scheme have been extended loans amounting to Rs. 4500.19 crore. This housing initiative has reached nearly 13 lakh beneficiaries, with the distribution of 31.19 lakh house site pattas to the economically weaker sections. Further, more than 22 lakh houses are currently being erected under this scheme.

A Comprehensive Aid

Beyond the loan reimbursement, the government offers additional financial support. This includes free sand for construction, valued at around Rs. 15,000, and discounts on construction materials like cement, steel, and metal frames, amounting to Rs. 40,000. In total, each beneficiary stands to gain a benefit of approximately Rs. 2.7 lakh per house, a significant relief for those in need.

The beneficiaries of this scheme have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and his government for these housing provisions. The value of the properties constructed under this scheme varies from Rs. 5 to 20 lakh, depending on the area. The Chief Minister announced this initiative from his Camp Office, in the presence of Housing Minister J Ramesh, Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, and other officials.