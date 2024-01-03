en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Anderson County Proposes Sales Tax to Fund Road Repairs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Anderson County Proposes Sales Tax to Fund Road Repairs

In a unanimous decision, the Anderson County Council in South Carolina has greenlit a referendum proposing a one-penny sales tax. This tax, aimed at funding the repair and maintenance of county roads and bridges, is anticipated to generate roughly $50 million annually. The revenue will be allocated to the repair of approximately 380 miles of county roads deemed to be in poor condition or failing, with costs estimated at nearly $1 million per mile.

Addressing Infrastructure Needs

Anderson County, which currently oversees 1,534 miles of roads and over 150 bridges, has historically grappled with the challenge of securing adequate funding for maintenance. This new sales tax proposal represents a significant step towards addressing these infrastructure needs. Moreover, the referendum includes a clause regarding the approval of a $15 million bond issue. This bond aims to facilitate the immediate initiation of backlogged repair projects and would be repaid via the proceeds of the sales tax.

Ensuring Financial Transparency

Rusty Burns, the County Administrator, has underscored that the funds will be strictly allocated to road work, not personnel costs. In a bid to ensure transparency and compliance with the referendum’s intentions, Councilman Jimmy Davis has stated that an external accounting firm will be enlisted to review the use of the funds annually.

A Timely Measure

Set to expire after seven years, the sales tax is a timely measure for Anderson County, one of only four counties in South Carolina without a specific road funding mechanism. In other council developments, Chairman Tommy Dunn and Vice Chairman Brett Sanders have been unanimously re-elected to their positions. The council has also allocated funds for a variety of projects and events.

0
Politics Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape

By Dil Bar Irshad

Papua New Guinea Government Committed to Progress: PM James Marape

By Geeta Pillai

Jamaica's Local Government Elections: A Case for Simultaneous Polling

By Dil Bar Irshad

Public Disturbance in Chau Doc Town: Police Officer Injured in Confrontation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny ...
@Newsroom · 3 mins
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny ...
heart comment 0
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India

By Rafia Tasleem

Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization

By BNN Correspondents

Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive

By Israel Ojoko

South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
Drug Trafficker Barry Simmons in Court Again for Cannabis-Related Driving Offense

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Drug Trafficker Barry Simmons in Court Again for Cannabis-Related Driving Offense
Latest Headlines
World News
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
43 seconds
Torquay United Spotlights Youth System: Four Under-18 Players Join FA Trophy Game Squad
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
1 min
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
1 min
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
1 min
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
1 min
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
1 min
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
1 min
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
1 min
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
2 mins
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
59 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app