Anderson County Proposes Sales Tax to Fund Road Repairs

In a unanimous decision, the Anderson County Council in South Carolina has greenlit a referendum proposing a one-penny sales tax. This tax, aimed at funding the repair and maintenance of county roads and bridges, is anticipated to generate roughly $50 million annually. The revenue will be allocated to the repair of approximately 380 miles of county roads deemed to be in poor condition or failing, with costs estimated at nearly $1 million per mile.

Addressing Infrastructure Needs

Anderson County, which currently oversees 1,534 miles of roads and over 150 bridges, has historically grappled with the challenge of securing adequate funding for maintenance. This new sales tax proposal represents a significant step towards addressing these infrastructure needs. Moreover, the referendum includes a clause regarding the approval of a $15 million bond issue. This bond aims to facilitate the immediate initiation of backlogged repair projects and would be repaid via the proceeds of the sales tax.

Ensuring Financial Transparency

Rusty Burns, the County Administrator, has underscored that the funds will be strictly allocated to road work, not personnel costs. In a bid to ensure transparency and compliance with the referendum’s intentions, Councilman Jimmy Davis has stated that an external accounting firm will be enlisted to review the use of the funds annually.

A Timely Measure

Set to expire after seven years, the sales tax is a timely measure for Anderson County, one of only four counties in South Carolina without a specific road funding mechanism. In other council developments, Chairman Tommy Dunn and Vice Chairman Brett Sanders have been unanimously re-elected to their positions. The council has also allocated funds for a variety of projects and events.