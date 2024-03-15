President Moreno Criticizes Amnesty Law at Andalusian Business Assembly

Juanma Moreno Bonilla, the president of the Popular Party of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, attended the general assembly of the Andalusian business association on Thursday and did not miss the opportunity, in front of dozens of businessmen and politicians, to criticize the Amnesty Law approved by Congress with the votes of the PSOE, Podemos, Sumar, ERC, and Junts, among others. The regional leader has stated that it is a "very serious mistake for many reasons."

Andalusia Vows to Oppose Law Erasing Serious Crimes

The head of the regional government emphasized that this law "erases very serious crimes against our constitutional framework and statutory framework" because it creates significant differences among Spaniards, something that - he said - Andalusia will not allow.

"As the most populous autonomous community in Spain and as the third-largest economy in the country, we will not allow a Spaniard to have different treatment in terms of rights and obligations than another Spaniard just because they live in different territories. We will not tolerate it," he assured. Moreno Bonilla recalled that the central government sold the Amnesty Law as an instrument of pacification. To refute that purpose, he denounced that shortly after the Law was passed, they "formally requested legal modifications to hold a referendum and declare self-determination in Catalonia."

Andalusia Opposes Amnesty Law, Calls for Decisive Role

In his view, the Amnesty Law "is not good for the country, nor for the economy, nor for the common project, which is Spain." It is not "good news in institutional terms," Juanma Moreno indicated, who assured that he defends the cohesion and voice of Andalusia within Spain as a whole and therefore "this land has to believe that it has to play a decisive role in the whole of Spain. We either play it or it will be played by a disruptive and clearly unsolidary minority with the rest of Spaniards. All Andalusians have to become aware of the role we have to adopt".