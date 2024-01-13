en English
Africa

ANC’s January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News channel is currently live, covering the African National Congress (ANC)’s iconic January 8 statement from the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. This event marks the 112th anniversary of the ANC, a momentous occasion that sets the stage for the party’s activities and policies for the upcoming year. ANC Party President, Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to deliver the much-anticipated address.

ANC’s January 8 Statement: A Historical Overview

The January 8 statement is an annual tradition where the ANC outlines its agenda and plans for the forthcoming year, reflecting on the achievements and challenges of the year gone by. It is a significant political event in South Africa that is widely followed by members of the ANC, political analysts, and the general public, as it often contains crucial policy announcements and strategic directions.

Anticipation Surrounds Ramaphosa’s Address

Ramaphosa’s upcoming address has sparked widespread anticipation. As the party’s president, his keynote address will not only celebrate the ANC’s 112th year but will also lay out the party’s vision and strategic direction for the coming year. The event is being held in Mbombela this year, with a gala dinner taking place ahead of the January 8 statement.

ANC’s Resilience Amidst Challenges

The ANC has recently faced its share of trials and tribulations. Its tolerance for controversial figures and the residual effects of the Jacob Zuma era have been points of contention. However, the ANC, in its January 8 statement, is looking to demonstrate its resilience, claiming its financial woes are behind it and expressing readiness for its upcoming costly election campaign. This narrative of endurance and ambition will likely be a key theme in Ramaphosa’s address.

Africa Politics South Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

